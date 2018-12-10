Arizona Wildcats running back J.J. Taylor continued to rack up postseason honors as the redshirt sophomore was named to the Associated Press All-America team. Taylor was placed on the third team as an all-purpose player.
He is the first Arizona player on the AP All-America team since linebacker Scooby Wright (2014) and the first offensive player since Ka'Deem Carey (2013).
Taylor was also named to the All-Pac-12 second team as a running back and the AP All-Pac-12 first team as an all-purpose player.
Taylor finished the 2018 campaign with 1,434 yards, which is ranked second in the Pac-12 and sixth in FBS, only trailing ASU's Eno Benjamin, who also made the AP All-America third team.
Against Oregon State on Sept. 22, Taylor rushed for a career-high 284 yards, the fourth-most in UA history. Taylor also recorded 133 yards as a receiver and 540 as a kick returner, giving him 2,107 for the season. In Arizona's final nonconference game of the season, Taylor had an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven is the only player from the Pac-12 to make the first team. UW cornerback Byron Murphy and safety Taylor Rapp, and Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky were named to the second team. Utes kicker Matt Gay and Washington State offensive tackle Andre Dillard were placed on the third team.
