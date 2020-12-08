Arizona Wildcats RB Michael Wiley isn’t satisfied with breakout game that could’ve been better

“I just didn’t catch it,” Wiley said. “I don’t want to make excuses for myself. Next time I gotta catch it.”

In the third quarter, Wiley broke free for a 33-yard run — one of three covering 29-plus yards. As he burst into the secondary, Wiley shifted the ball from his right hand to his left to keep it away from CU safety Derrion Rakestraw. Wiley also threw a stiff-arm at Rakestraw, who got just enough of the tailback to trip him up. Wiley landed at the 5-yard line.

“I know how big a deal that is,” said Faron Wiley, who was watching the game from his home in the Houston area. “I was sitting there talking to my wife: ‘You gotta house it, dude.’ You get stopped so close like that, there are so many things that can go wrong.”

Sure enough, freshman quarterback Will Plummer threw an interception two plays later. The Wildcats again came away with zero points in a game they would lose 24-13.

“I knew he was disappointed in the game,” Faron Wiley said of Michael. “Anything I would say would just be piling on.”

Faron described Michael as “very self-aware.” He doesn’t need to be told what he’s done wrong.