Arizona Wildcats RB Michael Wiley named to Doak Walker Award preseason watch list

Arizona Wildcats RB Michael Wiley named to Doak Walker Award preseason watch list

Running back Michael Wiley (6), center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during Arizona Football's 2021 Spring Football Game at Arizona Stadium, 545 N. Championship Dr., in Tucson, Ariz., April 24, 2021. 

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

College football season is around the corner, which means it's officially that time for preseason award watch lists. 

Arizona Wildcats running back Michael Wiley was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list Wednesday morning. The Doak Walker Award is given to the top running back in college football nationally. 

Wiley is coming off a 2020 season where the sophomore rushed for 222 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries as a complementary running back to Gary Brightwell, who was drafted by the New York Giants in May. 

Wiley's top performance at Arizona was 122 yards on seven rushes in a 24-13 loss to Colorado on Dec. 5. 

Winner of the Doak Walker Award will be announced at the College Football Awards at the end of the season. 

With Wiley preserving his sophomore year, the Houston native will lead a running back group that's arguably the deepest position for the Wildcats heading into Jedd Fisch's first season as head coach. Wiley will be accompanied by Northwestern transfer Drake Anderson, Bam Smith, Jalen John and freshmen Stevie Rocker and James Bohls. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

