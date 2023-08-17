Arizona Wildcats senior running back Michael Wiley was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list on Thursday.

The award is given annually to the top offensive college football player born in Texas. Wiley entered last season on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list. He's also on the preseason Doak Walker Award watch list for the top running back.

Wiley, a Houston native and former Strake Jesuit High School standout, returns this season as the Wildcats' top running back, after rushing for 771 yards and scoring 11 all-purpose touchdowns last season. Wiley capped his junior season with a 214-yard, three-touchdown performance in the regular season finale against Arizona State, helping the Wildcats win the Territorial Cup for the first time since 2016.

Over his four-year career, Wiley has rushed for 1,401 yards and 13 touchdowns, while recording 844 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.