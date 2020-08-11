You are the owner of this article.
Arizona Wildcats react to Pac-12 moving sports competition to 2021

Arizona Wildcats react to Pac-12 moving sports competition to 2021

The Pac-12 announced Tuesday afternoon that the conference will remove all sports from the fall, joining the Big Ten as the second Power 5 conference to make this move, and won't begin competition until the 2021 calendar year due to COVID-19 concern. 

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said, "This was an extremely difficult and painful decision," in a media webinar on Tuesday. 

Arizona head football coach Kevin Sumlin, athletic director Dave Heeke and several UA student-athletes responded to the conference's decision on Twitter. 

Kevin Sumlin

Dave Heeke

Quarterback Grant Gunnell

UA basketball player Ira Lee

Former UA star Lance Briggs

Wide receiver Boobie Curry

Offensive lineman Edgar Burrola 

Offensive lineman Jamari Williams

