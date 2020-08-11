Arizona Wildcats react to Pac-12 moving sports competition to 2021

The Pac-12 announced Tuesday afternoon that the conference will remove all sports from the fall, joining the Big Ten as the second Power 5 conference to make this move, and won't begin competition until the 2021 calendar year due to COVID-19 concern.
Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said, "This was an extremely difficult and painful decision," in a media webinar on Tuesday.
Arizona head football coach Kevin Sumlin, athletic director Dave Heeke and several UA student-athletes responded to the conference's decision on Twitter.
Kevin Sumlin
Bear Down! pic.twitter.com/WINfS5EzyG— Kevin Sumlin (@CoachSumlin) August 11, 2020
Dave Heeke
Athletics Director @Dave_Heeke on today’s Pac-12 announcement pic.twitter.com/JloKKVtvJn— Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) August 11, 2020
Quarterback Grant Gunnell
You have two options now as a player and a team , I know my squad is about to go harder than ever.. #BearDown— G² grant gunnell (@grantgunnell7) August 11, 2020
UA basketball player Ira Lee
This is gunna be the most interesting last year of college 😂— Ira Lee 🇰🇷👲🏽 (@iramandoesit) August 11, 2020
Former UA star Lance Briggs
While I'm hurt and disappointed my favorite sport at the collegiate level and conference (@pac12) will not be played this fall, I do believe it's in the best interest of the players, coaches, staff, fans, and their families. #FamilyFirst— Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) August 11, 2020
Wide receiver Boobie Curry
You hate to see it😒— “Bᴏᴏʙɪᴇ” Cᴜʀʀʏ (@BoobieCurry) August 11, 2020
Offensive lineman Edgar Burrola
Yessir I can’t wait to be back for the 2021 season! 💯 https://t.co/kZypQrPvWX— Eburrrr (@easybeingedgar) August 11, 2020
Offensive lineman Jamari Williams
More time with @_coachbee1 !! We gone be more then ready! https://t.co/iB6GZithtx— Jamari William$ (@55SWEETFEET) August 11, 2020
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!