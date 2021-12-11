 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats receive pledge from wideout Kevin Green Jr., a former USC commit
With a big recruiting weekend in full swing and early signing day around the corner, Arizona has secured a big-time verbal commitment.

Receiver Kevin Green Jr., who had been committed to USC as recently as last month, announced his pledge to the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.

Green, who attends Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California, is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports. Rivals has Green as a three-star player.

Green decommitted from USC on Nov. 30 after the school hired Lincoln Riley as its head coach. Green had at least a dozen total offers, including Arizona State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Utah.

Green is the second wide receiver and 17th overall player to join Arizona’s 2022 recruiting class. The Wildcats are in the process over overhauling their receiving corps with Stanley Berryhill III applying for the NFL draft, Tayvian Cunningham having exhausted his eligibility and BJ Casteel and Boobie Curry having entered the NCAA transfer portal.

With many prospects in town for official visits – and early signing day coming up Wednesday – Arizona could land additional commitments by the end of the weekend.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

