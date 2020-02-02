You are the owner of this article.
Arizona Wildcats receive verbal commitment from 3-star OLB Derick Mourning
Arizona Wildcats receive verbal commitment from 3-star OLB Derick Mourning

UA Arizona Wildcats football recruiting logo USE ME

It appears the Arizona Wildcats will have one fewer spot to fill on National Signing Day.

Arizona received a verbal commitment from three-star outside linebacker Derick Mourning on Sunday night. Mourning, who attends Paetow High School in Katy, Texas, visited the UA this weekend and announced the news via Twitter:

Mourning had flown under the recruiting radar until recently because of concerns that he wouldn’t be an academic qualifier. But Mourning took care of his schoolwork and is now headed to Arizona, the only Power Five program to offer him a scholarship.

Mourning is listed at 6-3, 210 pounds by 247Sports, which ranks him as the No. 51 outside linebacker in the nation and the 95th-best player in Texas.

Arizona signed 12 players during the initial 72-hour window in late December. Since then, the Wildcats have added two graduate transfers and received verbal commitments from three high school players.

Arizona still hopes to add several more players on Wednesday, when recruits can sign their letters of intent. The Wildcats’ primary focus since December has been on front-seven defenders.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Reporter

Michael is an award-winning journalist who has been covering sports professionally since the early '90s. He started at the Star in 2015 after spending 15 years at The Orange County Register. Michael is a graduate of Northwestern University.

