Arizona Wildcats receiver Jamarye Joiner says he's leaving football program
Arizona Wildcats football

Arizona Wildcats receiver Jamarye Joiner says he's leaving football program

The Tucson native becomes the latest Wildcat to split from Arizona

Arizona redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jamarye Joiner is the latest starter to leave the UA football program, announcing on social media Friday that he is entering the NCAA's transfer portal. 

Joiner is the fourth Wildcat in two days to depart from Arizona. Quarterback Grant Gunnell, wide receiver Boobie Curry and offensive lineman Robert Congel entered the transfer portal on Thursday. 

"2020 has been a trying year for everyone. As a team, we have endured many challenges both on and off the field, but I couldn't be more proud to have played for my hometown of Tucson, for the University of Arizona, in front of my supporters, friends, fans and Wildcat family," Joiner said. 

The former Salpointe Catholic and Cienega star arrived at the UA as a quarterback before switching to receiver. In three seasons, he caught 46 passes for 663 yards and six touchdowns — including a 34-yard score in the Wildcats' 34-30 season-opening loss to USC. 

The bulk of Joiner's production at Arizona came from last season, which included a 140-yard, two-touchdown performance in the season-ending Territorial Cup loss to Arizona State. Joiner finished the season with a team-high 552 yards and five touchdowns on 34 catches. His one-handed touchdown grab at Stanford checked in at No. 5 on "SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays." 

In October, Joiner revealed he most likely played the 2019 season with a fractured foot which he thought was discomfort from his cleats. 

Joiner missed Arizona's brief spring practice period after it was discovered the pain in his foot was a Jones fracture — breakage at the base of the fifth metatarsal. 

“I couldn’t move my toes for three months,” Joiner said then. 

Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner (10) celebrates after scoring in the second quarter against Washington at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2019.

After walking around in a boot, Joiner's pain didn't progress, so he underwent surgery for his injury in May, sidelining him for a few months. 

Although he was expected to have a prominent role in Arizona's offense, Joiner never posted more than four receptions in a game this season. He went the final four games without a touchdown or a reception longer than 13 yards, and finished fifth on the team in receiving behind Stanley Berryhill, Ma'Jon Wright, Tayvian Cunningham and Brian Casteel. 

Stanley Berryhill III, left, and Jamarye Joiner get into the music being piped into the fields during the opening practice for the upcoming shortened season for the University of Arizona football team, October 9, 2020.

Joiner is the second Tucson native to leave the program after Kevin Sumlin's dismissal. Berryhill, a former Mountain View standout, announced earlier this week that he plans on entering the transfer portal with two years eligibility remaining. Ex-Sabino star Drew Dixon opted out of the season before the Colorado game two weeks ago, but is still with the team as of now. 

The NCAA Division I Council voted on Wednesday to grant a blanket waiver to Division I transfers, so they can have immediate eligibility. 

Joiner, who also had offers from Arizona State, Central Florida and Nebraska coming out of high school, will have three years of eligibility remaining. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

