Arizona Wildcats receiver Jamarye Joiner says he's leaving football program

In October, Joiner revealed he most likely played the 2019 season with a fractured foot which he thought was discomfort from his cleats.

Joiner missed Arizona's brief spring practice period after it was discovered the pain in his foot was a Jones fracture — breakage at the base of the fifth metatarsal.

“I couldn’t move my toes for three months,” Joiner said then.

After walking around in a boot, Joiner's pain didn't progress, so he underwent surgery for his injury in May, sidelining him for a few months.

Although he was expected to have a prominent role in Arizona's offense, Joiner never posted more than four receptions in a game this season. He went the final four games without a touchdown or a reception longer than 13 yards, and finished fifth on the team in receiving behind Stanley Berryhill, Ma'Jon Wright, Tayvian Cunningham and Brian Casteel.