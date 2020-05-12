You are the owner of this article.
Arizona Wildcats receiver Jamarye Joiner to undergo surgery for foot injury

120119-sports-ArizonaFB-p04.JPG

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jamarye Joiner (10) runs the ball to the endzone for an touchdown during a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday for a foot injury the redshirt freshman suffered just before the spring football practice period. 

Joiner's mother, Christina Peña, announced Joiner's surgery on Twitter early Tuesday morning. 

Joiner is believed to have suffered a Jones fracture, which is a break between the base of the foot and the fifth metatarsal. This causes pain in the middle and outside part of the foot, and could take anywhere from six to 12 weeks to fully recover.

Following surgery, Joiner will use crutches and a scooter to move around for two weeks. After that, Joiner will be in walking boot for four weeks, which will have Joiner 100% healthy just prior to preseason training camp — if the start of the college football season in on time. 

In 2019, Joiner converted from quarterback to wide receiver and emerged as the top pass-catcher for the Wildcats with 34 receptions for 552 yards and five touchdowns, including a 140-yard and two-touchdown performance in the season finale against Arizona State.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

