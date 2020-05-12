Arizona Wildcats receiver Jamarye Joiner to undergo surgery for foot injury

Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday for a foot injury the redshirt freshman suffered just before the spring football practice period.

Joiner's mother, Christina Peña, announced Joiner's surgery on Twitter early Tuesday morning.

Prayer warriors needed! Jamarye gets surgery today on his foot. Please pray that things turn out ok and he has a speedy recovery🙏🏽 thank you♥️ @Jamaryejoiner pic.twitter.com/aB0rDgFAIV — 🐻⬇️ Mom (@vailtrackclub) May 12, 2020

Joiner is believed to have suffered a Jones fracture, which is a break between the base of the foot and the fifth metatarsal. This causes pain in the middle and outside part of the foot, and could take anywhere from six to 12 weeks to fully recover.

Following surgery, Joiner will use crutches and a scooter to move around for two weeks. After that, Joiner will be in walking boot for four weeks, which will have Joiner 100% healthy just prior to preseason training camp — if the start of the college football season in on time.

In 2019, Joiner converted from quarterback to wide receiver and emerged as the top pass-catcher for the Wildcats with 34 receptions for 552 yards and five touchdowns, including a 140-yard and two-touchdown performance in the season finale against Arizona State.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.