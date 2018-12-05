One-time project Shawn Poindexter is one step closer to becoming a pro.
The Arizona Wildcats wide receiver has accepted an invitation to participate in the East-West Shrine Game, he tweeted Wednesday. The annual all-star showcase for NFL prospects is Jan. 19 in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be televised by NFL Network.
Happy to say that I’ve accepted an invitation to compete in the #EastWestShrineGame @Shrine_Game— Shawn Poindexter (@throw_it_up19) December 6, 2018
Poindexter entered his redshirt-senior season with just 25 career receptions. He emerged as a big-play weapon for the Wildcats, hauling in 42 passes for 759 yards and a school-record-tying 11 touchdowns.
Poindexter initially planned to play volleyball coming out of Peoria Centennial High School. He eventually turned to football and developed his game over the past three seasons at the UA.
At 6-5, 218 pounds, Poindexter has excellent size. His performance at the East-West Shrine Game and how fast he runs in the 40-yard dash will determine whether he gets drafted — and if so, how high.
The 2019 NFL scouting combine is Feb. 26-March 4 in Indianapolis. The draft is April 25-27 in Nashville.