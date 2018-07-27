As the college football season nears, more national watch lists are releasing and Arizona can add one more Wildcat to the list of players expected to accomplish big things in the Fall.
Arizona slot receiver Shun Brown was named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list, an accolade awarded by the Louisville Sports Commission and given to college football's most versatile player. In order to be eligible for the award, a player has to play multiple positions on offense or defense, or have a significant role on the special teams unit.
In 2017, Brown recorded 573 yards and six touchdowns on 43 catches, but he also showcased his talents as Arizona's lead returner, which included a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown against UTEP that was featured in SportsCenter's top 10 plays.
Brown is one of five players from the Pac-12 on the Paul Hornung Award watch list, joining N'Keal Harry (Arizona State), Tony Brooks-James (Oregon), Ashtyn Davis (California) and Darnay Holmes (UCLA).
Previous Paul Hornung Award watch list winners:
- (2017) Saquon Barkley, RB/RS, Penn State
- (2016) Jabrill Peppers, LB/RB, Michigan
- (2015) Christian McCaffrey, RB/RS, Stanford
- (2014) Shaq Thompson, LB/S, Washington
- (2013) Odell Beckham Jr., WR/RS, LSU
- (2012) Tavon Austin, WR/RS, West Virginia
- (2011) Brandon Boykin, WR/CB, Georgia
- (2010) Owen Marecic, RB/LB, Stanford