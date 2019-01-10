Arizona Wildcats receiver/return specialist Shun Brown is scheduled to participate in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 19 at the Rose Bowl.
Brown is the second UA player invited to a showcase game for pro scouts, joining fellow receiver Shawn Poindexter, who’s slated to participate in the East-West Shrine Game.
Brown is undersized at 5-9, 177 pounds but has return-game skills that could help him land on an NFL roster.
Brown notched career highs with 64 catches for 655 yards last season. He also scored six touchdowns. He finished his UA career with 140 receptions, 1,773 yards and 15 TDs.
Brown averaged 10.0 yards per punt return over the past two seasons. He brought back two punts for touchdowns in 2017.
Brown will play for the American Team in the NFLPA Bowl. The team will be coached by Chuck Pagano. Its quarterbacks include Arizona State’s Manny Wilkins.
FS1 will televise the NFLPA Bowl at 3 p.m. Tucson time.