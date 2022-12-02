Arizona Wildcats receiver, Tucson native Jamarye Joiner enters NCAA transfer portal

After five seasons playing for his hometown team, Jamarye Joiner will explore other opportunities beyond Tucson.

The Arizona Wildcats wide receiver and former Cienega High School star announced on Friday that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal. Joiner will have one more season of eligibility as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 220-pound Joiner was originally recruited by the Rich Rodriguez regime to play quarterback for the Wildcats. Rodriguez's successor, Kevin Sumlin, converted Joiner to wide receiver.

Joiner had a breakout season in 2019, leading the Wildcats with 552 receiving yards and five touchdowns. In the second half of Joiner's career at the UA, he endured multiple surgeries for a Jones fracture in the same foot.

When Arizona dealt with quarterback issues during the 2021 season, Joiner took snaps at "Wildcat" quarterback. That role dried up in 2022. The addition of star receivers Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan and the development of Dorian Singer meant Joiner didn't see much action on offense and appeared mostly on special teams as a returner.