Arizona Wildcats receiver, Tucson native Jamarye Joiner enters NCAA transfer portal

After five seasons playing for his hometown team, Jamarye Joiner will explore other opportunities beyond Tucson. 

The Arizona Wildcats wide receiver and former Cienega High School star announced on Friday that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal. Joiner will have one more season of eligibility as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 220-pound Joiner was originally recruited by the Rich Rodriguez regime to play quarterback for the Wildcats. Rodriguez's successor, Kevin Sumlin, converted Joiner to wide receiver. 

Joiner had a breakout season in 2019, leading the Wildcats with 552 receiving yards and five touchdowns. In the second half of Joiner's career at the UA, he endured multiple surgeries for a Jones fracture in the same foot. 

When Arizona dealt with quarterback issues during the 2021 season, Joiner took snaps at "Wildcat" quarterback. That role dried up in 2022. The addition of star receivers Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan and the development of Dorian Singer meant Joiner didn't see much action on offense and appeared mostly on special teams as a returner. 

Joiner finishes his Arizona career with 50 catches for 711 yards and six touchdowns.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

