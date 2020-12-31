Arizona Wildcats receiver, Tucsonan Drew Dixon enters transfer portal

Another Tucson wide receiver has left the Arizona Wildcats football program and entered the NCAA transfer portal, after redshirt junior Drew Dixon announced on Thursday his plan to officially leave the UA.

Dixon, the 6-foot-3-inch, 198-pound Sabino High School product, tweeted his decision to enter the transfer portal. Dixon joined Old Pueblo natives Jamarye Joiner and Stanley Berryhill, who transferred to Ball State, as local wide receivers to leave Arizona. Houston native and former four-star recruit Boobie Curry also left the UA after Kevin Sumlin was fired.

"My time at Arizona has been a dream come true and has helped me grow on and off the field," Dixon tweeted. "I am very grateful for the offer and opportunity Coach (Rich) Rodriguez and staff gave me to walk out my dreams. I would also like to thank Coach Sumlin, Brian Johnson and Coach (Taylor) Mazzone for their lessons and guidance on and off the field."

Dixon later added: "Thank you to the Tucson community for your support throughout my years here. I will always represent the city that made me."