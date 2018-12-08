The Star is counting down the Arizona Wildcats’ 2019 recruiting class leading up to early signing day on Dec. 19. Today’s profiled players: Kane Bradford and Derrion Clark.
Name: Kane Bradford
Position: Defensive tackle
Height: 6 feet 5 inches
Weight: 275 pounds
Hometown: Dallas (Skyline HS)
When he committed: June 24
How he fits: Arizona was one of two Power 5 conference schools to offer Bradford a scholarship. He picked the Wildcats over Baylor, Navy, Nevada, Grambling State, Alcorn State and Prairie View A&M. Why the Wildcats as opposed to Baylor, his home-state team? Think playing time. The three-star interior defensive lineman could step in immediately and play significant snaps in 2019. Arizona will lose starter Dereck Boles to graduation and could potentially be without PJ Johnson for the 2019 season, which would be a huge loss. That would leave Kurtis Brown, Mykee Irving, Finton Connolly, Sione Taufahema and Nahe Sulunga at defensive tackle. Only Connolly has experience. Bradford could step in right away and contribute to a defense that gave up 159.7 rushing yards per game.
He said it: “(Kevin Sumlin) wants me to go to Arizona really badly,” Bradford told 247Sports in June. “My daddy figured out that he was the old coach at Texas A&M. Coach Sumlin knows my head coach at Skyline and he understands just how good the players that come out of my high school are. He wants to make you into a better player. Coach Sumlin is a real respected man in my community.”
Name: Derrion Clark
Position: Inside linebacker
Height: 6-1
Weight: 215 pounds
Hometown: Dallas (South Oak Cliff HS)
When he committed: June 23
How he fits: Clark picked the Wildcats over Alabama A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Stephen F. Austin, UTEP and UT-San Antonio. Clark could have a difficult time seeing the field as a true freshman. The Wildcats have depth at linebacker. Starters Tony Fields II and Colin Schooler were Arizona’s top two tacklers in 2018 and look to return next season as one of the top linebacker duos in the Pac-12. Anthony Pandy and Jacob Colacion are backing them up. Clark recorded 104 tackles as a senior at South Oak Cliff in Dallas and showcased his pass rushing abilities with seven sacks and 20 tackles for loss. UA special teams coach Jeremy Springer could use a player with Clark’s skillset running down the field on kickoffs and punts.