Arizona Wildcats release first depth chart of 2022 season

Five days before Arizona takes on San Diego State Saturday afternoon to kick off the 2022 season, the Wildcats revealed their first depth chart of the season on Monday.

Considering how projected starting lineups have looked over the last two weeks of training camp, there aren't significant changes with the depth chart.

At running back, Michael Wiley will return as the starter, but will be backed up by true freshman Jonah Coleman, Florida State transfer DJ Williams, freshman Rayshon "Speedy" Luke, junior Drake Anderson and Tucson native Stevie Rocker.

Tight ends Alex Lines, star freshman Keyan Burnett and Southern Utah transfer Tanner McLachlan are listed as co-starters for Saturday.

On defense, New Orleans native Kolbe Cage will start at "Will" linebacker. Cage, a 6-foot-1-inch, 215-pound redshirt freshman, was the first commit for the Wildcats' 2021 recruiting class — former head coach Kevin Sumlin's final class at Arizona — and signed with the UA during the early signing period in 2020 despite Arizona not having a head coach yet, when Sumlin was fired the day following the 70-7 loss to Arizona State to end the pandemic-influenced season. Cage then converted from safety to linebacker upon arriving at Arizona.

Chandler native Malik Reed and Michigan transfer Anthony Solomon were among those who competed for the starting "Will" linebacker role in training camp, however Cage earned reps with the starters in the final weeks leading up to the season.

Cornerback Treydan Stukes, who suffered a leg injury on Aug. 8 and missed most of training camp, is projected as a starter for the San Diego State game, albeit his status for this week is questionable.