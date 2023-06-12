Arizona released its promotional calendar for the upcoming football season on Monday.

The Wildcats' six-game home schedule includes a homecoming matchup with UCLA, which will leave the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten Conference after this season, on Nov. 4 for a kickoff time that will be announced during the season. Arizona upset then-No. 12 UCLA last season for what could potentially be the last time the Wildcats face the Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The Wildcats kick off the season on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at Arizona Stadium against in-state counterpart Northern Arizona, which beat the Wildcats 21-19 in Jedd Fisch's first season as head coach of the UA; it was the first time the Lumberjacks took down Arizona since 1932.

Arizona's final nonconference home game — which is Hispanic Heritage Day, Davis-Monthan (Air Force Base) Day — is on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. against UTEP; the Heritage Sports Hall of Fame will also be honored during the game. UA star wide receiver Jacob Cowing, who led the Pac-12 with 85 receptions last season, played three seasons for the Miners and recorded 3,629 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Family Weekend and Community Day are scheduled for Arizona's Pac-12 home-opening bout with the Washington Huskies on Sept. 30. In October, the Wildcats will host Cancer Awareness Day and Youth Football Day against Oregon State.

Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day are scheduled for the home finale against defending Pac-12 champion Utah on Nov. 18.

Genesis Smith dubbed Top 100 freshman

In the eyes of 247Sports.com, Arizona safety Genesis Smith is among the top 100 freshmen "set to shake up the 2023 college football season and introduce themselves as the next wave of stars."

Mostly working with Arizona's second-string unit, the 6-2, 190-pound Smith — whose frame, long hair and jersey number (12) are akin to former UA safety and Tucson native Adam Hall — steadily improved as an early enrollee during spring ball and intercepted quarterback Jayden de Laura at the conclusion of the Wildcats' first scrimmage at Arizona Stadium.

Arizona edge rusher Russell Davis II, who was Smith's teammate at Chandler Hamilton High School, said “Genesis is a really athletic, tall, fast safety and he has a great IQ and is a ballhawk.”

In the spring, UA safeties coach Chuck Cecil said Smith's “decision-making and movement skills, a combination of the two” stood out when recruiting the safety."

“When he went somewhere, he went with a purpose, and that was a thing that stood out to me,” Cecil said. “He’s not soft. He’s good with contact. And that works for me.”

UA offers Salpointe D-lineman

Arizona offered Salpointe Catholic 2026 defensive tackle Noah Banhie. The 6-foot, 290-pound soon-to-be sophomore becomes the latest Lancer Arizona is targeting, joining five-star 2024 edge rusher Elijah Rushing, three-star '24 defensive end Keona Wilhite and '24 offensive lineman Luis Cordova.

In recent years, Arizona has struggled to land prospects from Salpointe Catholic, one of Arizona's top high school football programs, which is located less than three miles from Arizona Stadium. Notable Lancers to not sign with Arizona include Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (Texas), safety Lathan Ransom (Ohio State), offensive lineman Bruno Fina (UCLA), offensive lineman Jonah Miller (Oregon), along with one-time Lancer and former Tanque Verde offensive tackle Jack Endean (Oklahoma State).

Eight Wildcats crack Athlon's All-Pac-12 Teams

Athlon Sports recently released its four All-Pac-12 Teams that features eight Wildcats, albeit none made the first unit.