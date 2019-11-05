Arizona Wildcats tight end Jake Peters announced he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Peters came to Arizona in the class of 2018 as a three-star prospect from Santa Margarita High School in Orange County, California. He was recruited by Rich Rodriguez and his staff but played under Kevin Sumlin – albeit not very much.
Peters appeared in two games over the past two seasons, catching one pass. Tight ends have not played a prominent role in the passing game under Sumlin and offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone. Starter Bryce Wolma has four receptions this season. He had five last year.
Thank You Tucson and BearDown! pic.twitter.com/uXf1zkSVxN— jake peters (@jakepetes10) November 6, 2019
Zach Williams, also part of the ’18 class, has been the primary backup to Wolma.
Peters, a redshirt freshman, tweeted the following message Tuesday evening:
“I would like to thank Coach Rich Rodriguez and his staff for giving me an opportunity to play here at the University of Arizona.
“I would also like to thank Coach Sumlin and his staff, my teammates and everyone associated with the Arizona football program for the past two years.
“After speaking with my family and the coaching staff, it is in my best interest to enter into the transfer portal.
“Arizona will always be a home to my family and me. Bear Down.”
Both of Peters’ parents attended Arizona.