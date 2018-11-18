Editor’s note: Because of his travel schedule, Star reporter Michael Lev was unable to re-watch the Arizona-Washington State game Sunday. He still has thoughts. Here are five key takeaways from the Wildcats’ 69-28 loss to the Cougars:
1. DEFENSELESS
If this performance reminded you of Arizona’s last trip to Pullman – one the Wildcats certainly didn’t want to replicate – you weren’t alone. Washington State even matched its point total from that inglorious afternoon. The biggest complaint the next day was that Arizona didn’t blitz enough. History repeated itself in that regard as well. It’s an oversimplification to pin all of the Wildcats’ defensive woes on that one factor, and Gardner Minshew II has shown he can beat the blitz. But it beats letting him stand in the pocket unhurried, waiting and waiting until someone springs free. That happened repeatedly Saturday night when Arizona rushed four and sometimes only three defenders. On the rare occasions the Wildcats did get pressure, Minshew didn’t look as sharp; no quarterback likes an unclean pocket. Against a team that seldom surrenders sacks, Arizona needed to come up with creative ways to generate pressure – even if it meant leaving the secondary in one-on-one coverage. The result of such a strategy certainly couldn’t have been worse than what actually unfolded. The Cougars have averaged nearly 520 passing yards and more than five touchdowns in three games against Marcel Yates-coached UA defenses over the past three seasons. It isn’t unfair to suggest he’s coaching for his job this week, if that decision hasn’t been made already.
2. ‘NO EXCUSE FOR THAT’
UA coach Kevin Sumlin was asked after the game if the cold weather – it was 29 degrees at kickoff – contributed to the Wildcats’ sloppy ball-handling. “There’s no excuse for that,” he said after his team fumbled six times, losing three. “We haven’t been that team all year. We’re not going to make any excuses about weather or anything like that; they played in it too.” It was freezing at Martin Stadium. It wasn’t raining or snowing or sleeting. Arizona’s inability to handle the ball cleanly was symptomatic of an overall lack of focus and intensity that plagued the Wildcats from the outset. Worryingly, it isn’t the first time that has happened this year; Arizona was unable to match the speed and intensity of Houston and Utah in equally dispiriting road losses. Sumlin had hoped his team had evolved since then, and recent performances certainly suggested as much. Arizona put up a fight at UCLA, trounced Oregon and fended off Colorado. Then the bye came, and whatever momentum the Wildcats had was lost. Sumlin insisted afterward that Utah’s win earlier Saturday – which eliminated Arizona from the Pac-12 South race – had no impact on the Wildcats’ performance. It’s impossible to prove either way. But it might have affected them subconsciously.
3. TATE THE GREAT?
OK, maybe “great” is too strong an adjective. But Khalil Tate was very good for most of the night; he was the least of the Wildcats’ problems. In terms of speed, mobility and agility, Tate has looked better each week since returning from his ankle injury. Whenever he decides to turn on the jets and motor past the defense, he’s able to do it. His season-long 33-yard scramble was a prime example. His final rushing stats – 25 yards on eight carries – don’t reflect how swiftly he ran. Blame that mostly on another ball-handling mishap, a bobbled shotgun snap that resulted in a 25-yard loss (and didn’t count as one of Arizona’s fumbles). As a passer, Tate also continued his recent surge. The WSU game marked the second straight time he completed at least 60 percent of his passes while attempting more than 20 in a game. He had done that only twice previously: against Cal on Oct. 6 and in the Foster Farms Bowl last season. Tate isn’t sitting in the pocket, dissecting the defense the way Minshew does. Tate is using his God-given gifts to great effect, making throws on the run, off one foot or leaping into the air that few others are capable of making – or would even think about trying.
4. POINDEXTER ON POINT
It’s one of the most infamous quotes in NFL history. After he cut Cris Carter, Buddy Ryan purportedly said: “All he does is catch touchdowns.” The inference was that Carter – who had substance-abuse problems at the time and would go on to make the Hall of Fame – was a one-dimensional player. One wonders what Buddy would have thought of Arizona’s Shawn Poindexter. He literally has only scored touchdowns on six straight receptions over three games. That's the longest such streak in FBS since at least 2012 and the longest in the Pac-12 since at least 2007, according to UA Sports Information. Poindexter has scored two TDs in each of his past four games, giving him 10 for the season – one shy of the school record. The fifth-year senior drew raves from the new coaching staff in the offseason, and he’s fulfilling that promise. “He’s been that kind of player all year, from Week 1,” Sumlin said. “He continues to be a leader. He plays hard every week, and he makes plays. He’s a really good player and an even better teammate.” Poindexter has as many receiving touchdowns as Arizona State star N’Keal Harry. Speaking of the Sun Devils …
5. ONE-GAME SEASON
Here’s the thing about that debacle in Pullman: Everyone will forget it if Arizona closes the season by reclaiming the Territorial Cup from ASU. Does anyone remember what happened the week before the 2016 rivalry game? Arizona played terribly in a 42-17 loss at Oregon State, which was 2-8 at the time. The Wildcats came back the following week and smashed the Sun Devils 56-35. Afterward, then-coach Rich Rodriguez said: “It doesn’t make up for a tough season, but it’s a great night. It’s a great night to be an Arizona Wildcat.” Arizona can make it a great afternoon by beating ASU. A win would make the Wildcats bowl-eligible. They didn’t aspire to be a .500 team before the season, but after an 0-2 start, they’d take it. ASU has the same league record (4-4) as Arizona. The biggest difference between them is that the Sun Devils have been competitive in every game, regardless of venue. All five of their losses have come by seven or fewer points. They have an overall point differential of plus-67; the Wildcats’ is minus-14. Arizona is 4-2 at home, with the losses coming by a combined nine points. The Cats have proved to be a tough out at Arizona Stadium. They can’t bank on that, though. They need to play better – a lot better – to send their seniors out in style.