Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson enters transfer portal

The first departure for the Arizona Wildcats following the 2022 season is running back Drake Anderson, who entered the transfer portal on Monday.
Anderson, a 5-foot-11-inch, 200-pound Chandler native, transferred to the UA from Northwestern before the 2021 season. Anderson played in 11 games — starting three of them — for Arizona in 2021 and rushed for 385 yards and one touchdown. Anderson's season-high at the UA was a 92-yard performance in the Wildcats' loss to Washington State in '21.
With the return of veteran running back Michael Wiley, who rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns last Friday against Arizona State, coupled with additions of true freshmen Jonah Coleman and Rayshon "Speedy" Luke and Florida State transfer D.J. Williams, Anderson fell down the depth chart in his junior season.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports