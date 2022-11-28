 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson enters transfer portal

The first departure for the Arizona Wildcats following the 2022 season is running back Drake Anderson, who entered the transfer portal on Monday. 

Anderson, a 5-foot-11-inch, 200-pound Chandler native, transferred to the UA from Northwestern before the 2021 season. Anderson played in 11 games — starting three of them — for Arizona in 2021 and rushed for 385 yards and one touchdown. Anderson's season-high at the UA was a 92-yard performance in the Wildcats' loss to Washington State in '21. 

With the return of veteran running back Michael Wiley, who rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns last Friday against Arizona State, coupled with additions of true freshmen Jonah Coleman and Rayshon "Speedy" Luke and Florida State transfer D.J. Williams, Anderson fell down the depth chart in his junior season. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly offered $225 million contract to play for Saudi Arabian club

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News