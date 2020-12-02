Arizona Wildcats’ rushing output has eroded; these numbers illustrate how and why

2019: 189.9 ypg

2020: 153.7 ypg

Although quarterbacks Grant Gunnell and Will Plummer scrambled often against USC and UCLA, respectively, the QB run game isn’t as prominent an element in the offense this year as it had been most of the previous eight.

Arizona’s most prolific rushing output — 309.3 yards per game — came in 2017, when QB Khalil Tate ran for 1,411 yards. The Wildcats’ leading rusher the previous season was QB Brandon Dawkins, who had 944 yards.

(Nothing better illustrates Rodriguez’s singular ability to conjure a productive rushing attack than what happened in 2016, when the Wildcats literally ran out of healthy running backs. They had to move receiver Samajie Grant to tailback for the final five games yet still led the Pac-12 in rushing.)

Sumlin and offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone didn’t get the full Tate experience in 2018, when he was slowed by injuries. He had just 224 yards on 74 attempts. Yet Arizona still paced the Pac-12 in rushing.

Tate was more inclined to run last year (90 carries for 413 yards), but his output was nowhere near his 2017 level. The Wildcats ranked third in rushing in the Pac-12.