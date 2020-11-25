Arizona Wildcats safety Christian Young opts out of 2020 season

Arizona's defensive secondary depth continues to take hits in 2020, after junior safety Christian Young opted out of the season on Wednesday, due to an ankle injury.

In his third year with the program, the 6-foot-2-inch, 206-pound Houston native played in Arizona's season-opening loss to USC, but didn't record any statistics. Sophomore safety Jaxen Turner started in his place during Arizona's first two contests against USC and Washington.

Young became the third Wildcat to opt out of the season, but still remain on the roster, joining running back Bam Smith and defensive end JB Brown. Smith and Brown opted out before the season for COVID-19 concerns.

Young was also the third UA defensive back to step away from the program on Wednesday. Freshmen cornerbacks Edric Whitley and Khary Crump are no longer with the Wildcats. Whitley tweeted his decision to enter the transfer portal, while Crump's withdrawal is unknown.