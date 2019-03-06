Arizona defensive back Isaiah Hayes announced his play to graduate in May and transfer from the UA with two years of eligibility remaining. Hayes revealed his decision to transfer on his Twitter profile page Wednesday night.
Thank You. ☎️ pic.twitter.com/rgsudpdYTi— Isaiah C. Hayes (@Hayes_Era30) March 7, 2019
Hayes, a redshirt sophomore, appeared in 16 games in 2016 and 2018. A shoulder injury sidelined him for the 2017 season. In 16 games, Hayes recorded 58 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble. Hayes set a career-high in tackles with 13 in Arizona's season-opening loss to BYU in 2018.
The 6-foot-1, 191-pound safety is one of several Wildcats to transfer during the offseason. Cornerback Antonio Parks transferred to UT-San Antonio while offensive lineman Michael Eletise returned home to play for Hawaii. Center Nathan Eldridge also became a graduate transfer at Oregon State and quarterback K'Hari Lane transferred to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.
Hayes, a member of Arizona's 2016 recruiting class, was a three-star safety from Calabasas, California and held offers from Wisconsin, Utah, Indiana, Boise State and Alabama State.
With Hayes no longer on the team, Arizona's safety group consists of Scottie Young Jr., Jarrius Wallace, Tristan Cooper, Xavier Bell, Christian Young, Dayven Coleman, Troy Young, Rhedi Short and Chacho Ulloa. Incoming freshman Jaxen Turner will also look to be in the safety rotation.
Arizona begins spring practice on March 18 with spring game set for Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m., which is open to the public.