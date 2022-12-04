Arizona Wildcats safety Jaxen Turner enters transfer portal

Two Arizona defensive players entered the NCAA transfer portal on Sunday. The latest one: junior safety Jaxen Turner.

The fourth-year Turner joined linebacker Kolbe Cage, who started six games for the Wildcats in 2022, as players to enter the transfer portal on Sunday.

Turner started in 11 games this past season for Arizona and tallied a team-high 79 tackles, along with two interceptions (UA had four as a team), three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Turner made a career-high 13 tackles in Arizona's loss to Oregon. Turner was part of Arizona's safety tandem alongside Christian Young, who is out of eligibility.

The Wildcats currently have sophomores D.J. Warnell and Gunner Maldonado, along with redshirt freshmen Isaiah Taylor and Dalton Johnson, returning for 2023. The UA also seven defensive backs committed for 2023.