Arizona Wildcats safety Rhedi Short enters transfer portal

Arizona safety Rhedi Short put his name in the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday afternoon, marking the seventh UA player to go into the portal since the end of the 2021 season.

Short mostly appeared on Arizona's special teams unit this season, including recovering a blocked punt and returning it for a touchdown against Utah. He also recovered another blocked punt during the team's game against Washington.

The redshirt junior from Pasadena, Calif. appeared in 11 games in 2021, recording all four of his tackles for the year against USC when he filled in for injured starter Gunner Maldonado.

Short, a three-star recruit in Arizona's 2017 class, redshirted his freshman season and then did not play in the 2018 or 2019 seasons. His first appearance as a Wildcat came in 2020 where he was the team's starting safety.

During the shortened year, Short started all five games in the secondary and tied for the team lead in total tackles (30). He had a career-high nine tackles in the 2020 season opener vs. USC.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

