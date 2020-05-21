Arizona Wildcats schedule Alabama Crimson Tide for home-and-home football series

The last time the Arizona Wildcats hosted an SEC opponent at Arizona Stadium was nearly 17 years ago. The UA now has two SEC teams scheduled within the next 13 years.

The UA football program announced on Thursday that it’ll play a home-and-home football series against the juggernaut Alabama Crimson Tide in 2032 and ‘33. The 17-time national champions will host Arizona at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 4, 2032. Arizona will host the Crimson Tide in Tucson on Sept. 3, 2033.

Barring the two teams meeting in a bowl game, the matchup scheduled in 12 years will be the first time the programs have played against each other.