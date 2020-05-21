You are the owner of this article.
Arizona Wildcats schedule Alabama Crimson Tide for home-and-home football series

The last time the Arizona Wildcats hosted an SEC opponent at Arizona Stadium was nearly 17 years ago. The UA now has two SEC teams scheduled within the next 13 years.  

The UA football program announced on Thursday that it’ll play a home-and-home football series against the juggernaut Alabama Crimson Tide in 2032 and ‘33. The 17-time national champions will host Arizona at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 4, 2032. Arizona will host the Crimson Tide in Tucson on Sept. 3, 2033. 

Barring the two teams meeting in a bowl game, the matchup scheduled in 12 years will be the first time the programs have played against each other. 

The two programs have a mutual tie in Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, who formerly served as Arizona’s AD from 2010-17. Byrne was instrumental in facility upgrades and oversaw the $378 million Lowell-Stevens Football Facility project in the north end zone at Arizona Stadium. Byrne took over as Alabama AD in January 2017. 

The previous SEC team to play against Arizona was LSU when the Tigers obliterated the Wildcats 45-3 in Baton Rouge. The Tigers beat the UA 59-13 at Arizona Stadium in 2003. 

Arizona’s next SEC opponent will be a home-and-home series with Mississippi State in 2022 and ‘23. Notable nonconference opponents slated to play against the Wildcats following the 2020 season include San Diego State, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, BYU, Kansas State, Mississippi State and Alabama, among others. 

Here's a look at Arizona's future nonconference opponents:

2021: BYU* (Sept. 2), San Diego State (Sept. 11), Northern Arizona (Sept. 18)

*Neutral-site game in Las Vegas

2022: @ San Diego State (Sept. 3), Mississippi State (Sept. 10), North Dakota State (Sept. 17)

2023: NAU (Sept. 2), @ Mississippi State (Sept. 9), UTEP (Sept. 16)

2024: NAU (Aug. 31), @ Kansas State (Sept. 14)

2025: @ Hawaii (Aug. 30), Kansas State (Sept. 14)

2026: NAU (Sept. 5), @ BYU (Sept. 12)

2027: @ Colorado State (Sept. 4), BYU (Sept. 11), NAU (Sept. 18)

2028: Colorado State (Sept. 2), at Nebraska (Sept. 16)

2029: Virginia Tech (Sept. 8)

2030: @ Virginia Tech (Aug. 30)

2031: Nebraska (Sept. 13)

2032: @ Alabama (Sept. 4)

2033: Alabama (Sept. 3)

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

