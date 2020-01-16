Arizona Wildcats' 2020 schedule has 2 byes, 2 Friday-night games, September date vs. Stanford

The Arizona Wildcats’ 2020 football schedule features two bye weeks and two Friday games.

For the second year in a row, Arizona opens the season in “Week Zero” against Hawaii. Because of the early start (Aug. 29), the Wildcats get a second bye, which can be extremely valuable over the course of a long season.

Arizona will be off Sept. 26 and Nov. 14, per the schedule released Thursday. Interestingly, the UA will have played its first Pac-12 game before its bye and before the conclusion of non-conference play. Arizona hosts Stanford on Sept. 12 before visiting Texas Tech on Sept. 19. It's the first time since 2011 that the Wildcats will play a conference game before concluding their non-conference schedule.

After the first bye, Arizona plays six weeks in a row against league opponents. Those contests include a pair of Friday-night matchups: vs. Colorado on Oct. 9 and at Washington on Oct. 23. Homecoming is Oct. 31 vs. Oregon.

After the second bye, Arizona ends the season at Oregon State and against Arizona State.