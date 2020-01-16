You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Arizona Wildcats' 2020 schedule has 2 byes, 2 Friday-night games, September date vs. Stanford
top story

Arizona Wildcats' 2020 schedule has 2 byes, 2 Friday-night games, September date vs. Stanford

NEW Arizona Wildcats football logo 2 Sumlin UA

The Arizona Wildcats’ 2020 football schedule features two bye weeks and two Friday games.

For the second year in a row, Arizona opens the season in “Week Zero” against Hawaii. Because of the early start (Aug. 29), the Wildcats get a second bye, which can be extremely valuable over the course of a long season.

Arizona will be off Sept. 26 and Nov. 14, per the schedule released Thursday. Interestingly, the UA will have played its first Pac-12 game before its bye and before the conclusion of non-conference play. Arizona hosts Stanford on Sept. 12 before visiting Texas Tech on Sept. 19. It's the first time since 2011 that the Wildcats will play a conference game before concluding their non-conference schedule.

After the first bye, Arizona plays six weeks in a row against league opponents. Those contests include a pair of Friday-night matchups: vs. Colorado on Oct. 9 and at Washington on Oct. 23. Homecoming is Oct. 31 vs. Oregon.

After the second bye, Arizona ends the season at Oregon State and against Arizona State.

The Pac-12 and its televisions partners will make early-season TV selections and announce non-Saturday game times in late spring. To see the entire Pac-12 schedule, click here.

The Wildcats finished 4-8 in 2019, losing their last seven games in their second season under Kevin Sumlin. Arizona is scheduled to begin spring practice March 2. The spring game is slated for April 4.

2020 UA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

All times TBA

Aug. 29: vs. Hawaii

Sept. 5: vs. Portland State

Sept. 12: vs. Stanford

Sept. 19: at Texas Tech

Sept. 26: BYE

Oct. 3: at UCLA

Oct. 9 (Friday): vs. Colorado

Oct. 17: vs. USC (family weekend)

Oct. 23 (Friday): at Washington

Oct. 31: vs. Oregon (homecoming)

Nov. 7: at Utah

Nov. 14: BYE

Nov. 21: at Oregon State

Nov. 28: vs. Arizona State

Arizona offensive tackle Edgar Burrola had surgery on his left shoulder and will be out 5-6 months, he tweeted Thursday. Burrola, who will be a redshirt junior next season, started six games at right tackle.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Reporter

Michael is an award-winning journalist who has been covering sports professionally since the early '90s. He started at the Star in 2015 after spending 15 years at The Orange County Register. Michael is a graduate of Northwestern University.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News