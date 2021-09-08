 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats schedule Hawaii for 2025, '29 season openers

Arizona Wildcats running back J.J. Taylor (23) looks back for pursuit but has left the Hawaii defender far back in his wake on a touchdown run in the third quarter of their game at Arizona Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, Tucson, Ariz.

The Arizona Wildcats football program announced on Wednesday that it will face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to kick off the 2025 and '29 seasons, with the first matchup in Tucson, and the '29 game in Honolulu. 

The UA and Hawaii have faced each other six times, with Arizona holding a 5-1 series lead. The first time Arizona fell to Hawaii was the 2019 season opener, when quarterback Khalil Tate fell one yard short of potentially tying the game, in a 45-38 loss in Honolulu. 

Arizona hasn't faced Hawaii at home since the 2016 game. 

Here are other nonconference games the Wildcats have scheduled in the future (home games bolded)

2022

Sept. 3: at San Diego State

Sept. 10: Mississippi State

Sept. 17: North Dakota State

2023

Sept. 2: Northern Arizona

Sept. 9: at Mississippi State

Sept. 16: UTEP

2024

Aug. 31: Northern Arizona

Sept. 14: at Kansas State

2025

Aug. 30: Hawaii

Sept. 6: Weber State

Sept. 13: Kansas State

2026

Sept. 5: Northern Arizona

Sept. 12: at BYU

2027

Sept. 4: at Colorado State

Sept. 11: BYU

Sept. 18: Northern Arizona

2028

Sept. 2: Colorado State

Sept. 16: at Nebraska

2029

Sept. 8: Virginia Tech

2030

Aug. 30: at Virginia Tech

Sept. 14: Wyoming

2031

Sept. 13: Nebraska

2032

Sept. 4: at Alabama

2033

Sept. 3: Alabama

Sept. 17: at Wyoming

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

