Arizona Wildcats schedule Hawaii for 2025, '29 season openers

The Arizona Wildcats football program announced on Wednesday that it will face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to kick off the 2025 and '29 seasons, with the first matchup in Tucson, and the '29 game in Honolulu.
The UA and Hawaii have faced each other six times, with Arizona holding a 5-1 series lead. The first time Arizona fell to Hawaii was the 2019 season opener, when quarterback Khalil Tate fell one yard short of potentially tying the game, in a 45-38 loss in Honolulu.
Arizona hasn't faced Hawaii at home since the 2016 game.
Here are other nonconference games the Wildcats have scheduled in the future (home games bolded):
2022
Sept. 3: at San Diego State
Sept. 10: Mississippi State
Sept. 17: North Dakota State
2023
Sept. 2: Northern Arizona
Sept. 9: at Mississippi State
Sept. 16: UTEP
2024
Aug. 31: Northern Arizona
Sept. 14: at Kansas State
2025
Aug. 30: Hawaii
Sept. 6: Weber State
Sept. 13: Kansas State
2026
Sept. 5: Northern Arizona
Sept. 12: at BYU
2027
Sept. 4: at Colorado State
Sept. 11: BYU
Sept. 18: Northern Arizona
2028
Sept. 2: Colorado State
Sept. 16: at Nebraska
2029
Sept. 8: Virginia Tech
2030
Aug. 30: at Virginia Tech
Sept. 14: Wyoming
2031
Sept. 13: Nebraska
2032
Sept. 4: at Alabama
2033
Sept. 3: Alabama
Sept. 17: at Wyoming
