Arizona Wildcats schedule Hawaii for 2025, '29 season openers

The Arizona Wildcats football program announced on Wednesday that it will face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to kick off the 2025 and '29 seasons, with the first matchup in Tucson, and the '29 game in Honolulu.

The UA and Hawaii have faced each other six times, with Arizona holding a 5-1 series lead. The first time Arizona fell to Hawaii was the 2019 season opener, when quarterback Khalil Tate fell one yard short of potentially tying the game, in a 45-38 loss in Honolulu.

Arizona hasn't faced Hawaii at home since the 2016 game.

Here are other nonconference games the Wildcats have scheduled in the future (home games bolded):

2022

Sept. 3: at San Diego State

Sept. 10: Mississippi State

Sept. 17: North Dakota State

2023

Sept. 2: Northern Arizona

Sept. 9: at Mississippi State

Sept. 16: UTEP

2024

Aug. 31: Northern Arizona