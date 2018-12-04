The Arizona Wildcats’ 2019 football schedule features three bye weeks and a Friday game against rival Arizona State.
Arizona opens the ’19 season on Aug. 24 at Hawaii. That’s been known for some time. What wasn’t was whether the Wildcats would add a 13th game, which schools are allowed to do if they play in Honolulu.
Arizona has no plans to do that. Instead, per the schedule released Tuesday, the Wildcats will enjoy three byes – one after the Hawaii game, one in late September and one in early November.
Next year’s college football schedule is 14 weeks long, so most schools will get two byes. Arizona will get a head start on the season by playing in “Week Zero” before taking the following weekend off ahead of the Sept. 7 home opener against NAU. The Wildcats’ lone bye this past season came in November, after their 10th game.
The regular-season finale against ASU will take place on Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving. It will be televised by Fox or FS1.
Here’s how Arizona’s 2019 schedule stacks up:
- Aug. 24: at Hawai'i
- Aug. 31: BYE
- Sept. 7: NAU
- Sept. 14: Texas Tech
- Sept. 21: BYE
- Sept. 28: UCLA
- Oct. 5: at Colorado
- Oct. 12: Washington (Family Weekend)
- Oct. 19: at USC
- Oct. 26: at Stanford
- Nov. 2: Oregon State (Homecoming)
- Nov. 9: BYE
- Nov. 16: at Oregon
- Nov. 23: Utah
- Nov. 29 (Friday): at Arizona State
Some additional notes:
- After opening with a true road game for the first time since 2010, Arizona doesn’t play another away game until the second week of Pac-12 play – at Colorado on Oct. 5.
- Texas Tech will be the first non-conference Power Five opponent to play in Tucson since Oklahoma State in 2012. Matt Wells, who coached Utah State in last year’s Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium, just took over as the Red Raiders’ coach.
- Washington and Stanford return to Arizona’s schedule for the next two seasons. Washington State and Cal drop out of the rotation during that time.