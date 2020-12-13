Arizona Wildcats scheduled to close season at Cal, but will the game happen?

The Pac-12 Conference released its schedule for the final weekend and it’s ... interesting.
It’s also unclear whether the Arizona Wildcats will participate in the league’s reindeer games.
Arizona is slated to play at Cal this upcoming Saturday. The matchup appears to pit the last-place teams in the South and North divisions against each other. But it also matches the squads least likely to be willing and/or able to field viable squads.
Arizona just fired Kevin Sumlin. Cal couldn’t play this past Saturday because of COVID-19 contact-tracing issues. Specifically, the Golden Bears did not have “the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game as a result of one positive football student-athlete COVID-19 case confirmed via a PCR test ... and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact-tracing protocols.”
Contact-tracing protocols can last beyond a week. Cal was unable to play its Nov. 7 opener against Washington, then faced UCLA the following Sunday – the extra day allowing just enough Golden Bears to be cleared.
Arizona hasn’t missed a game because of its own COVID issues, but the Wildcats have been playing with a depleted roster because of opt-outs, transfers and injuries. They had only 55 scholarship players available for the Dec. 5 game against Colorado and about the same number for last Friday’s game vs. Arizona State. The Cats then suffered multiple injuries against the Sun Devils. The threshold to play, per Pac-12 policy, is 53 players.
Also, the Arizona-Cal game is the only one among the six announced Sunday that doesn’t have a kickoff time or TV assignment. It’s listed as “to be determined.”
Interim coach Paul Rhoads would guide the Wildcats if the game happens. They are the only winless team in the league at 0-5.
UPDATE: Remainder of #Pac12FB's week seven schedule this coming weekend has been announced! ⤵️#BackThePac pic.twitter.com/fq5v7PsRTo— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) December 13, 2020
The other matchups more or less sync up with the standings, although there are some notable twists.
Washington is slated to face USC in Los Angeles in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday. But that isn’t the only game scheduled to be played at the L.A. Coliseum.
Oregon and Colorado also are on the docket for a game at USC’s home stadium. They’re the second-place squads in each division. Their game is slated for Saturday night.
The matchup appears to be an attempt by the Pac-12 to set up a contingency plan in case the Huskies aren’t available to play. UW had to cancel its game last week against Oregon for the same reason Cal couldn’t play – not enough available scholarship players.
The other scheduling oddity has Arizona State visiting Oregon State. The Sun Devils have played only one home game this season (out of three total); the Beavers have played four of their six games in Corvallis.
Here’s the full slate of Pac-12 games for Dec. 18-19 (all times Mountain):
- Washington at USC (PCG, Friday, 6 p.m., Fox)
- Washington State at Utah (Saturday, 11:30 a.m., FS1)
- Stanford at UCLA (Saturday, 6 p.m., ESPN2)
- Oregon vs. Colorado (Saturday, 7 p.m., FS1, at USC)
- Arizona State at Oregon State (Saturday, 8:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Arizona at Cal (TBD)
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com.
