Arizona Wildcats scheduled to close season at Cal, but will the game happen?

The Pac-12 Conference released its schedule for the final weekend and it’s ... interesting.

It’s also unclear whether the Arizona Wildcats will participate in the league’s reindeer games.

Arizona is slated to play at Cal this upcoming Saturday. The matchup appears to pit the last-place teams in the South and North divisions against each other. But it also matches the squads least likely to be willing and/or able to field viable squads.

Arizona just fired Kevin Sumlin. Cal couldn’t play this past Saturday because of COVID-19 contact-tracing issues. Specifically, the Golden Bears did not have “the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game as a result of one positive football student-athlete COVID-19 case confirmed via a PCR test ... and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact-tracing protocols.”

Contact-tracing protocols can last beyond a week. Cal was unable to play its Nov. 7 opener against Washington, then faced UCLA the following Sunday – the extra day allowing just enough Golden Bears to be cleared.