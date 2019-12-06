This is the second in a three-part series looking back at the 2019 Arizona Wildcats football season and ahead to next year. Today’s installment: Offense.
The Arizona Wildcats offense was all over the map in 2019.
After the Oct. 5 win at Colorado, Arizona ranked second in the Pac-12 and seventh in the nation in total offense. By the time championship weekend kicked off, the Wildcats had fallen to fifth and 39th.
Arizona averaged 34.5 points in consecutive games against Stanford and Oregon State. Over the next three contests, the Wildcats scored a total of 27 points.
Senior Khalil Tate began and ended the season as Arizona’s starting quarterback. In between, he got hurt, got benched and shared time with freshman Grant Gunnell in a platoon system that never quite worked.
Quarterback is as good a place to start as any as we ask and answer three lingering questions about the UA offense:
1. How different will the offense look next season with a new quarterback?
A lot. Whether it’s Gunnell, talented holdover Kevin Doyle or newcomer Will Plummer, the offense will have a different look and feel about it in the post-Tate era.
When he was behind center, Tate always was a threat to run. How often and how effectively varied for many reasons. If you want to argue that Noel Mazzone didn’t dial up enough designed runs during their two seasons working together, we won’t push back. But it was always a possibility, whether by design or default.
The next quarterbacks in line are good athletes – you don’t make it this far without being one – but none is a threat to rush for 1,411 yards, as Tate did in 2017. (How unlikely would that be? Well, no Pac-12 QB ever had run for 1,000-plus before Tate did it, and it hasn’t happened since.)
While the run game will continue to be a staple of the offense under Kevin Sumlin, the passing game will feature more work from the pocket. Think back to the UCLA game, which Tate missed. Gunnell made his first career start and played the entire game. Arizona attempted 44 passes, a season high. Nine Wildcats had at least one reception.
Gunnell – who enters the offseason as the favorite to start in 2020 – played that game like a point guard. He has shown the ability to buy time when necessary. But his preferred playing style is to get the ball out of his hands and distribute it to his playmakers as quickly as possible.
During Tate’s time under Mazzone, it often felt as if the offense was in conflict. Was Mazzone doing enough to cater the scheme to Tate’s skills? Was Tate willing to adjust his game to fit the system?
Then the platooning began. First Tate was the starter and Gunnell the reliever. Then it flip-flopped. A team already lacking a definitive identity essentially was operating two offenses at once.
That won’t be the case in 2020. Even though the QB contenders have somewhat disparate skill sets, the essence of the offense will remain the same no matter who’s running it.
2. What skill-position players are likely to emerge in the wake of J.J. Taylor’s departure?
The shortest player on Arizona’s roster played a huge role over the past two seasons. Taylor led the Wildcats in rushing attempts each year, totaling 403 in 23 games. This year he became a much bigger factor in the passing game, ranking fourth on the team with 32 receptions.
Arizona has plenty of backfield options likely to return, led by senior-to-be Gary Brightwell. Brightwell was one of four backs vying for playing time behind Taylor throughout the season. By its conclusion, Brightwell had distinguished himself as the most finished product among them.
Brightwell has the best blend of size (6-1, 210), speed (he might be the fastest player on the team) and experience among the backs slated to return. He hasn’t had a significant role in the passing game yet but played slot receiver as a freshman, so he possesses the requisite skills.
The Wildcats will play use multiple backs again next season because they have several talented ones on the roster (with more on the way). Assuming he decides to return for a fourth and final season, Brightwell is positioned to play a lead-back role for the first time – an ideal opportunity to showcase his ability for NFL scouts.
Meanwhile, after lacking a true go-to receiver for the first 11 games of 2019, Arizona might have found one in the season finale. Redshirt freshman Jamarye Joiner caught seven passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Those were all career-high marks. The catches and TDs matched the season highs for any UA receiver. The yardage total was the most by a Wildcat since 2015.
Joiner has all the makings of a No. 1 receiver, including a sturdy frame (6-1, 210) and breakaway speed (see 48-yard catch-and-run vs. ASU). He spent the season learning the receiver position after switching from quarterback in the summer. He ended up leading the team with 552 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Arizona has several promising receivers, including 2019 freshmen Boobie Curry and Jalen Johnson. The Wildcats also could be in the running for some transfers. But it’s a pretty safe bet that Joiner’s breakout against the Sun Devils was just the beginning.
3. Contrary to popular opinion, could the offensive line be a team strength in 2020?
The offense’s falloff coincided with the line’s disintegration because of injuries. Over the first five games, Arizona started two combinations. The only changes were made at right tackle, where Edgar Burrola and Paiton Fears split time and starting assignments.
Over the final seven games, the Wildcats didn’t start the same quintet twice in a row. The final three games featured three completely different configurations. Not surprisingly, Arizona didn’t run the ball as effectively as the previous season. The UA also allowed more sacks.
You never can assume health. You never can assume every player with eligibility left will return.
But if we do assume that everyone’s relatively healthy and everyone who can come back does, the Wildcats should be in good shape up front – better than many think.
The only player the line is sure to lose is senior guard Cody Creason. Creason was the line’s veteran leader. But that’s a void Arizona can fill.
Center Josh McCauley is set for his senior season after an inspirational comeback against ASU. Tackle Jordan Morgan earned playing time as a true freshman. Donovan Laie will enter his third season with 24 career starts and has shown he can play multiple positions. That’s a respectable nucleus.
Add several other returning veterans to that mix – plus the fact that the unit be entering Year 2 under Kyle DeVan – and the offensive line has the potential to become an asset in 2020.