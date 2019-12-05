2019 UA SPECIAL TEAMS AT A GLANCE

Special-teams MVP

LS Seth MacKellar

You might not have noticed that the freshman from Orange County, California, took over the long-snapping duties in Week 2 and never surrendered the job. That’s a good thing. MacKellar was rock solid, and Arizona shouldn’t have to worry about snapping for the next three seasons.

Report card

Kicker/kickoff

Grade: C

Comment: Lucas Havrisik gets an A-minus for kickoffs, a D for placekicking. Leg strength never has been a question. Accuracy continues to be.

Punters

Grade: D

Comment: A problem area for most of the season. Who knew Dylan Klumph would be one of the hardest Wildcats to replace?

Return teams

Grade: C

Comment: Arizona ranked ninth in the Pac-12 in punt-return average (6.4) and 10th in kickoff-return average (21.1) through the end of the regular season. The Wildcats had some issues on punt return until Jamarye Joiner took over the job. He showed promise.

Coverage teams

Grade: B-minus

Comment: Arizona ranked sixth in punt coverage (8.0) and ninth in kickoff coverage (22.2). The Wildcats did not surrender a score. Many of Arizona’s punts were not returnable.