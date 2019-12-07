2019 UA DEFENSE AT A GLANCE

Defensive MVP

LB Tony Fields II

Fields had four fewer tackles than team leader Colin Schooler but made a more consistent impact as a pass rusher and in coverage. Fields had five TFLs, three pass breakups, 1.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Getting pushed for playing time by classmate Anthony Pandy really seemed to elevate Fields’ game.

Report card

Defensive tackles

Grade: C-plus

Comment: JC transfer Trevon Mason emerged as the leader of this group with 44 tackles and six TFLs. Senior Finton Connolly also provided a sturdy inside presence. However, Mason, Connolly and Myles Tapusua had only one sack apiece.

Edge rushers

Grade: D-plus

Comment: JB Brown and Jalen Harris finished strong in 2018 and had promising offseasons but couldn’t meet expectations during the ’19 campaign. They combined for seven sacks. Kylan Wilborn had none, continuing his mysterious descent after he recorded 7.5 as a freshman two years ago.

Linebackers

Grade: B-minus

Comment: Schooler led the team in tackles for the second straight season, but his TFL total fell from 21.5 to 11. Fields had his best all-around season, showing particular improvement as a pass rusher. Pandy emerged as a front-line player after living in Schooler and Fields’ shadow the previous two seasons.

Cornerbacks

Grade: C-minus

Comment: Lorenzo Burns led the team with 11 passes defensed (four INTs, seven PBUs) but remained penalty prone. Freshman Christian Roland-Wallace got picked on early in the season but showed the potential to be a shutdown defender. Senior Jace Whittaker started the season at corner before shifting to safety. He defended nine passes but tailed off after a hot start (all three INTs in first two games).

Safeties

Grade: D-plus

Comment: Junior Scottie Young Jr. surprisingly looked lost at times at free safety. He played more assertively after switching to boundary safety and finished with 66 tackles. Whittaker showed promise initially after moving from corner to safety, but his lack of size proved detrimental. Tristan Cooper had a solid senior season at the Spur spot, finished with 47 tackles, two TFLs and two PBUs.