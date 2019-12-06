2019 UA OFFENSE AT A GLANCE

Offensive MVP

RB J.J. Taylor

Taylor couldn’t match his production from 2018, but he was still Arizona’s best player when healthy. Despite missing about 2½ games because of an ankle injury, Taylor accumulate a team-high 1,458 all-purpose yards.

Report card

Quarterbacks

Grade: C-plus

Comment: After a career-best passing game at Colorado, senior Khalil Tate struggled against pressure and turned the ball over too often (career-high 11 interceptions). Freshman Grant Gunnell showed promise, posting a 65.2% completion rate and a 9-1 TD-INT ratio.

Running backs

Grade: B

Comment: Three backs besides Taylor rushed for more than 200 yards. Gary Brightwell, Nathan Tilford and Bam Smith each averaged at least 5.9 yards per carry. Freshman Michael Wiley needs to learn patience as a runner but already has plus receiving skills (18-165).

Receivers/tight ends

Grade: C-plus

Comment: A mostly new group endured some growing pains. By the end of the season, redshirt freshman Jamarye Joiner (34-552-5) had emerged as a potential go-to guy. The tight end continued to be a non-factor in the passing game under Noel Mazzone. Bryce Wolma had just five catches all season.

Offensive linemen

Grade: C

Comment: Rushing yards were down. Sacks were up. Injuries were plentiful, especially over the second half of the season. Only one lineman, Donovan Laie, started all 12 games. He was the only UA offensive player to do so.