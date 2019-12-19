You are the owner of this article.
Arizona Wildcats 2019 season review: Tracking position grades, game by game
Arizona Wildcats 2019 season review: Tracking position grades, game by game

A roller-coaster season for Kevin Sumlin and the Arizona Wildcats headed downhill after a 4-1 start.

 Darryl Webb

Throughout the 2019 season, the Star's Michael Lev graded each of the key positions for the Arizona Wildcats after each game. Fans also had a chance to hand out their own report cards. 

Below is a graphical look at how each position progressed over the course of Arizona's 4-8 campaign.

(Graphics by Alec White/Arizona Daily Star) 

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Wide receivers/tight ends

Offensive line

Defensive line/linebackers

Defensive backs

Special teams

Coaching

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

