Arizona Wildcats secure verbal commitment from 3-star Louisiana WR Tyrese Johnson
Arizona Wildcats secure verbal commitment from 3-star Louisiana WR Tyrese Johnson

The Arizona Wildcats’ rapidly expanding 2021 recruiting class continued to grow Monday.

The UA secured a verbal commitment from three-star wide receiver Tyrese Johnson of New Orleans.

Johnson is the first wideout and third player from Louisiana to join Arizona’s ’21 class. The Wildcats now have 17 verbal commitments – all coming on board since May 5.

Johnson, who attends Booker T. Washington High School, is listed at 6-1, 190 pounds. Johnson has received several other Power Five offers, including Colorado, Florida State, Miami, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

The UA’s 2021 recruiting class consists of seven players projected to play offense and 10 slated for defense.

Here are Johnson's junior-season highlights:

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

