Arizona Wildcats set second spring game of Jedd Fisch era for April 9

The second spring game of the Jedd Fisch era at Arizona will take place on April 9, the Wildcats announced Wednesday afternoon.
Arizona will begin the spring football practice period on March 4, with the month-long stretch ending on the second Saturday of April. Dates and details for spring ball will be announced at a later date, according to the UA.
Mark those calendars 📅 Spring Game is April 9!More details with practice dates and times to come. #ItsPersonal #BearDown pic.twitter.com/ORDbSbVlvu— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 9, 2022
The 2021 spring game featured Arizona greats Tedy Bruschi and Rob Gronkowski as honorary coaches. Gronkowski, who returned to the UA for the first time in a decade, set a then-world record after catching a football dropped 600 feet from a helicopter hovering over Arizona Stadium.
During the spring game, "Gronk" and Fisch interacted with fans who attended and doused them with water from a hose and water balloons.
After coming off a 1-11 season in 2021, Arizona's spring game this year will include most of the players signed to Arizona's 2022 recruiting class, which is widely rated as one of the top classes in the Pac-12. Notable recruits on display in the 2022 spring game includes All-American wide receiver Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan, All-American running back Rayshon "Speedy" Luke, four-star tight end Keyan Burnett and quarterback Noah Fifita, among others.
Arizona's latest additions in the transfer portal in quarterback — and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year — Jayden de Laura (Washington State), wide receiver Jacob Cowing (UTEP), defensive end Hunter Echols (USC) and linebacker Anthony Solomon (Michigan), among others, are also beginning their Arizona careers this spring.
