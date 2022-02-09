Arizona Wildcats set second spring game of Jedd Fisch era for April 9

The second spring game of the Jedd Fisch era at Arizona will take place on April 9, the Wildcats announced Wednesday afternoon.

Arizona will begin the spring football practice period on March 4, with the month-long stretch ending on the second Saturday of April. Dates and details for spring ball will be announced at a later date, according to the UA.

Mark those calendars 📅 Spring Game is April 9!More details with practice dates and times to come. #ItsPersonal #BearDown pic.twitter.com/ORDbSbVlvu — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 9, 2022

The 2021 spring game featured Arizona greats Tedy Bruschi and Rob Gronkowski as honorary coaches. Gronkowski, who returned to the UA for the first time in a decade, set a then-world record after catching a football dropped 600 feet from a helicopter hovering over Arizona Stadium.