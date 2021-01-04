Arizona Wildcats set to hire DeWayne Walker to coach cornerbacks and nickels

After completing his offensive staff Monday afternoon, Arizona coach Jedd Fisch continues to work on the other side of the ball.

The latest addition is well-traveled defensive coach DeWayne Walker, whose imminent arrival Fisch confirmed via Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Walker, 60, will coach the Wildcats’ cornerbacks and nickel backs. Chuck Cecil had been named coach of the defensive backs, but he will coach safeties under this scenario.

Walker has extensive experience in the NFL and major college football. He has worked as a defensive backs coach for five NFL teams, most recently the Cleveland Browns from 2017-19. He was the defensive coordinator at UCLA from 2006-08 and the head coach at New Mexico State from 2009-12.

Like Fisch, Walker is a disciple of Pete Carroll, having worked for him as a defensive backs coach at New England (1998-99) and USC (2001).

Arizona remains in the market for a defensive coordinator. Former Michigan coordinator Don Brown has been linked to the UA opening but could have other options with additional jobs having coming open in recent days.

