Arizona Wildcats set to name New England Patriots assistant Jedd Fisch as new head coach

Arizona is stepping outside the box to try to resurrect its football program.

New England Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch will be named Wildcats coach Wednesday morning, the Star has confirmed.

Fisch, a self-made coach who has extensive experience in the NFL and college ranks, and San Jose State coach Brent Brennan were the finalists for the job.

Fisch has worked under several of football’s sharpest minds. Before working for Bill Belichick in New England, Fisch spent two seasons as an offensive assistant under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams. Fisch also has worked under Brian Billick (Baltimore Ravens) and Jim Harbaugh (Michigan), among others.

Fisch, 44, last coached in college in 2017. He left Michigan after two seasons to become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UCLA.

Jim Mora was fired late in the ’17 season. Fisch served as the Bruins' interim head coach, posting a 1-1 record.