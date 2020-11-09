Arizona Wildcats shift focus to USC while COVID-19 continues to course through college football

“I think what we’ve done has been as good as anybody from a health and safety standpoint,” said Sumlin, whose team is slated to host No. 20-ranked USC on Saturday. “And if we do have those issues, we’ve addressed them immediately.

“Right now, things are going pretty well. But as you’ve seen around the country, that can change, and if it does, it does.”

Sumlin had the unenviable task of informing the team that its long-awaited opener — scheduled over two months past the original opener, on Aug. 29 against Hawaii – had been canceled. The UA athletic department learned of the possibility Friday morning, and it became official around lunchtime. The Wildcats were just finishing their final practice. They were about to have lunch, board buses and head to the airport.

“It’s really difficult,” Sumlin said. “There were some extremely frustrated young men, some tears. They’re putting a lot of work into it. … To go home right after that was a little deflating.”

Sumlin met with his five player captains later Friday afternoon, and they decided the team should get together for a workout Saturday morning. So they did, at 8:30, freeing them up to watch the ASU-USC game at 10.