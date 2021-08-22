 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats shift starting QB announcement to Tuesday afternoon

Arizona Wildcats shift starting QB announcement to Tuesday afternoon

080821-tuc-spt-uafb-p6.jpg

Quarterbacks Will Plummer, left, Gunner Cruz and Jordan McCloud have battled for the starting quarterback job. Jedd Fisch is expected to name the winner of the competition today.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Change of plans. 

Arizona's starting quarterback was supposed to be announced publicly Monday afternoon at Jedd Fisch's weekly press conference, but instead will be shifted to Tuesday at noon, the UA announced Sunday evening. 

A source told the Star team meetings and other obligations conflicted with Fisch's press conference. 

The virtually favored candidate to win the starting quarterback role is Washington State transfer Gunner Cruz, a 6-foot-5 Gilbert native, who joined the Wildcats in spring and has battled Will Plummer, a fellow Phoenix-area product, for starting reps. 

During Arizona's scrimmage Saturday night, Cruz was the first quarterback to take reps with the UA's first-team offense, and unofficially completed 10 of 14 passes for 149 yards and launched a 45-yard touchdown to wide receiver Boobie Curry. Plummer was 7-for-13 passing for 81 yards and one touchdown, a three-yard pass to tight end Alex Lines. 

South Florida transfer Jordan McCloud officially started practicing with the UA during preseason training camp, but doesn't appear to be in the mix at this point.

Arizona opens the season against BYU on Sept. 4 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 7:30 p.m. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

