Arizona Wildcats sign 12 players to open early signing period, but ‘mad scramble’ looms to add more

Coach says: “Very athletic. Has a high football IQ and is super competitive. He has an athletic arrogance about himself that we covet in the back end. He has natural ball skills. Great hand-eye coordination. He tends to make some uncanny catches when he has the opportunity to. Track kid. I think he topped out last year at like a 10.8 (in the 100 meters). Playing corner, you can never be too fast.” – CB coach Demetrice Martin

OL WOODY JEAN

Height/weight: 6-4, 285

School/hometown: Deerfield Beach HS (Deerfield Beach, Fla.)

Coach says: “You’re going to see a longer-bodied kid with long arms that we feel we can put outside at tackle but potentially could be a big offensive guard for us. Anytime you talk about 35-inch arms, that’s pretty exciting. You see him trap defensive ends. You can’t do that if you’re a short guy. If you don’t have long arms, you can’t do the things that he has shown (he can) do.” – DeVan

RB JALEN JOHN

Height/weight: 5-11, 210

School/hometown: Lakeridge HS (Lake Oswego, Ore.)