The Arizona Wildcats had plenty of energy during their first practice of training camp Friday evening. Of course, as UA coach Kevin Sumlin noted, that’s “every first practice.”
Arizona’s size and depth in the trenches stood out more to Sumlin. Beefing up the lines has been a priority since he got here, and the fruits of that labor were noticeable.
Unlike spring — when only some of the newcomers were here, and some of the returnees were limited because of injuries — the Wildcats had fully stocked fronts when they began their second camp under Sumlin.
The Aug. 24 opener at Hawaii is still several weeks away, and it remains to be seen how the linemen will fare and hold up once they don pads. But Sumlin sounded encouraged.
“You guys probably saw the difference in the two fronts, the numbers,” Sumlin said. “They looked pretty good today. We added some depth on both sides. We need it. It was no secret.”
Thirteen offensive linemen participated in practice — two short of the ideal total but better than most spring workouts. On the other side of the line, newcomers Kyon Barrs and Trevon Mason joined Finton Connolly, Myles Tapusoa, Jalen Cochran and Nahe Sulunga to give the Wildcats the makings of a real rotation at the two defensive tackle positions.
But as Sumlin also stressed, it’s still early.
“We’re in a real teaching phase … to get these guys in place,” he said. “We got a couple guys that just got here.”
Roster update
The UA updated its online roster earlier Friday, adding 26 players, including 13 walk-ons.
Every member of Arizona’s December signing class is on board except defensive tackle Kane Bradford, a late academic qualifier who could arrive sometime during preseason camp.
Some notes on the newcomers:
• Barrs and Mason appear to at least have enough size to play right away. Barrs, a freshman, is listed at 6-2, 299 pounds. Mason, a junior-college transfer, is listed at 6-4, 285.
• The same goes for offensive linemen Jordan Morgan and Jamari Williams. The 6-5 Morgan, who played at Marana High School, is listed at 287 pounds — up from 270 on early signing day. The 6-3 Williams is listed at 298, down from 310.
• Freshman linebacker Eddie Siaumau checked in at 6-3, 235 — up 20 pounds over his listed weight on signing day. That’s a good sign for Siaumau, who’s making the transition from safety to linebacker.
• The official height and weight for transfer Zach Lord are 6-7, 275. Lord played basketball at Dallas Baptist. He practiced at tight end but also could get looks at offensive tackle and defensive end.
• One of the newly arrived transfers has a name that should be familiar to football fans. Defensive back Samari Springs is the son of Shawn Springs and the grandson of Ron Springs. Samari Springs played for Richmond the past two seasons and will be eligible to play for Arizona in 2019. He worked out with the cornerbacks Friday.
• Four walk-ons are from Arizona. Defensive end Dante Diaz-Infante and tight end Connor Hutchings transferred from Phoenix College. Receiver Devin Green played quarterback at Salpointe Catholic High School. Punter Cameron Weinberg played for Mesa Desert Ridge.
‘Position-specific’ recruiting
Sumlin’s recruiting strategy is evident in the players who already are here and the ones who are on the way.
Sumlin described the approach as “position-specific” recruiting. After he became coach in January 2018, Sumlin and his staff identified roster deficiencies and have sought to fill those holes.
The 2019 class includes four offensive linemen and four interior defensive linemen. Half are junior-college transfers. Arizona also beefed up the cornerback position, which was ravaged by injuries last season.
“We’ve had a plan, and it’s been pretty methodical,” Sumlin said earlier this week.
“As our staff understands what we want to be offensively and defensively, we’re not just taking players, we’re looking at specifics for those positions. That’s what you’re seeing in recruiting.”
Sumlin and his staff have placed an emphasis on length; only four of 22 signees in the ’19 class are listed at under 6 feet. One of them, 5-7, 181-pound slot receiver Tayvian Cunningham, fit a specific need after speedster Devaughn Cooper was dismissed from the team in spring. In addition, slot receiver Jailen Bailey is no longer with the program.
“We felt like … if there was one available that we could recruit that was a speed guy that was a little bit older and had that kind of home-run-hitting ability, we needed it,” Sumlin said.
“So we added that. It’s gonna be interesting to see how he does.”
Nine prospects have committed to Arizona for 2020. One-third are offensive linemen, a position that still lacks the depth Sumlin desires.
Although Sumlin seems pleased with the results under his watch, that hasn’t been reflected in Arizona’s recruiting rankings. The Wildcats’ 2020 class sits at eighth in the Pac-12, according to 247Sports and Rivals. Both websites ranked Arizona 10th in the league for 2019.
“Every place is different. Every place has its challenges,” Sumlin said. “I think the one thing that we have seen is that when we get guys on campus … they really like it. The challenge is to get them there. Once we get them there, we have a real chance.”
Extra points
• Redshirt freshman Jamarye Joiner, who moved from quarterback to receiver this summer, looked natural catching the ball during individual work.
• Redshirt freshman Mykee Irving, who moved from defensive line to offensive line in spring, has shifted back to the defensive line.
• Freshman Jaxen Turner, who’s listed at cornerback, worked with the safeties.
• The following players got reps at punt returner: J.J. Taylor, Bam Smith, Brian Casteel, Christian Roland-Wallace, Stanley Berryhill III and Jaden Mitchell.
• Senior Matt Aragon was first up at punter and kicked the ball with authority.
• The only player who appeared to be limited was freshman defensive back Maurice Gaines. Tight end Bryce Wolma wore a brace on his right elbow after fracturing it in spring.