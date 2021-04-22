Arizona Wildcats' spring football game is sold out; fans can get on wait list

First-year Arizona coach Jedd Fisch repeatedly has stressed the importance of having a real home-field advantage.

The program appears to have taken a positive step in that direction.

The Wildcats’ spring game Saturday is sold out, according to UA athletic director Dave Heeke. Seating is limited to 5,000 at Arizona Stadium to ensure adequate spacing, but the fact that all tickets have been reserved for a noon scrimmage featuring a team that has lost 12 consecutive games is a significant accomplishment.

“Running out of available seats for the spring game in a matter of days is a testament to the Wildcat Family who continue to support our programs and student-athletes through these challenging times,” Heeke wrote in his “Wildcat Wednesday” newsletter. “It is also a tip of the cap to the excitement generated around the program since Coach Fisch, and his staff, began leading our program.”

Fans who haven’t acquired tickets can join a wait list. Tickets will not be available on site or on a walk-up basis.