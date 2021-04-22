 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats' spring football game is sold out; fans can get on wait list
UA spring game is slated for noon kickoff at Arizona Stadium; Pac-12 Networks to air scrimmage

041521-tuc-spt-uafb-p1.jpg

UA coach Jedd Fisch, right, talks with assistant Chuck Cecil during Tuesday’s practice. Fisch’s task: Rebuild a program that went winless last season.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

First-year Arizona coach Jedd Fisch repeatedly has stressed the importance of having a real home-field advantage.

The program appears to have taken a positive step in that direction.

The Wildcats’ spring game Saturday is sold out, according to UA athletic director Dave Heeke. Seating is limited to 5,000 at Arizona Stadium to ensure adequate spacing, but the fact that all tickets have been reserved for a noon scrimmage featuring a team that has lost 12 consecutive games is a significant accomplishment.

“Running out of available seats for the spring game in a matter of days is a testament to the Wildcat Family who continue to support our programs and student-athletes through these challenging times,” Heeke wrote in his “Wildcat Wednesday” newsletter. “It is also a tip of the cap to the excitement generated around the program since Coach Fisch, and his staff, began leading our program.”

Fans who haven’t acquired tickets can join a wait list. Tickets will not be available on site or on a walk-up basis.

The spring game is slated to kick off at 12:07 p.m. Tedy Bruschi and Rob Gronkowski will serve as honorary coaches. The event will feature a halftime “cooldown,” a live DJ and the UA Marching Band. It will be televised by Pac-12 Networks.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

