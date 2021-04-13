Arizona Wildcats spring football practice No. 10: OL Donovan Laie, DL Trevon Mason return to trenches

* Offensive and defensive linemen battled in one-on-one drills. Offensive tackle Edgar Burrola was called out by Fisch to compete against Jalen Harris, which ended with Burrola on the winning end. Stepping away from the trenches, defensive lineman Nahe Sulunga was called to cover Donovan in passing route. The pass was incomplete, so advantage Sulunga?

* Speaking of competition, the Wildcats were divided into multiple teams for a dodgeball tournament that took place at Arizona's indoor practice center last week. Offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll's team, "The Glacier Boys," won the tournament. McCauley, who was on a different team, said the championship bout had "controversy" when it came down to the winner being decided via "Rock, Paper, Scissors." Carroll on his team's victory: "You got to have a team that can accomplish the goal, when you set the mission, and I felt like the 'Glacier Boys' got that done and I'm proud of them. I feel like we're going to repeat next year."