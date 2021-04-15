Arizona Wildcats spring football practice No. 11: Led by Jalen Harris, D-line racks up sacks

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their 11th practice of spring camp Thursday. Here are some notes and takeaways from the workout:

* The defensive line had a particularly strong practice. Defensive end Jalen Harris had a pair of sacks in 11-on-11 work. JB Brown, Trevon Mason, Kyon Barrs and Paris Shand also made plays in the offensive backfield.

* Linebacker Derick Mourning intercepted a Gunner Cruz pass that was tipped at the line.

* Quarterback Will Plummer had two impressive downfield throws – one a touchdown to tightly covered tight end Stacey Marshall in the back of the end zone, the other a corner route to Boobie Curry, who made a diving catch to snag the ball.

* Although the defense generally had the better of the action, Fisch was pleased with the way the offense bounced back after negative plays. He’s still seeking more consistency from the quarterbacks.

* Stanley Berryhill III continues to be the hardest receiver to cover in one-on-ones and team drills. His highlight play Thursday: a one-handed grab on a pass over the middle.