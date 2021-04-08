Arizona Wildcats spring football practice No. 8: RB Stevie Rocker Jr. 'just scratching the surface'

* Coach Jedd Fisch on freshman RB Stevie Rocker Jr., who had several strong runs and made an acrobatic sideline catch: “I couldn't be more impressed with Stevie Rocker the way he's gone out here. The guy should really be getting ready for his prom, if they're having those this year, and graduation. He's not 18 yet. He turns 18 In May. So the fact that he's not even 18 yet, and the fact that he's playing like he's playing and participating in every practice, every opportunity to get better, you can't ask for more. There's a ton of upside there, and I think we're just scratching the surface with Stevie.”