Arizona Wildcats spring football preview, Part 1: How big a learning curve do Cats face under Fisch?

In his four months or so on the job, first-year Arizona Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch has been incredibly busy. He has made nearly 40 hires. He has served as a recruiter, a social-media maven and a pitchman.
On Tuesday, he and his staff finally will get to coach football.
Arizona is set to begin its first spring practice session under the new regime. Assuming no COVID-19 setbacks, the Wildcats will practice 15 times over five weeks. It will culminate with the spring game on April 24. Former UA stars Tedy Bruschi and Rob Gronkowski will serve as the coaches for the noon kickoff on Pac-12 Networks.
In the meantime, the Wildcats will have a lot of new elements to get used to. The Dick Tomey Practice Fields have been reoriented. Media, and possibly even fans, will be able to watch practices that were mostly closed under the previous staff. And both sides of the ball will be learning entirely new systems.
As the dawning of a new era approaches, we’re going to ask — and answer — five pressing questions about the Wildcats. We’ll start with an overarching one:
How much of a learning curve will the players face in their first spring under Fisch and his staff?
It’ll be significant, but not insurmountable.
One key difference between the start of the Fisch era and the start of the Kevin Sumlin era three years ago is that the current Cats will be learning new schemes on offense and defense. Remember, when Sumlin took over, he retained defensive coordinator Marcel Yates. So the returning defenders didn’t face any sort of learning curve. The bones of the system remained the same.
Even on offense, the scheme that was installed was similar to the previous one. Both put the quarterback in the shotgun on virtually every play, utilized run-pass options and pushed the tempo.
Fisch’s offense will feature at least two elements that will look unfamiliar: The quarterback will operate from under center at least some of the time, and tight ends will play a prominent role in the passing game.
On defense, Arizona will be implementing a new scheme for the second straight spring. The installation process was stunted last year by the pandemic, which shut down spring ball after only four practices. The Wildcats ended up playing only five games. So in a sense, the returnees don’t have as much to unlearn.
But Don Brown’s system appears to be profoundly different from that of predecessor Paul Rhoads. Brown runs a pressure-oriented, base 4-3 that often places coverage defenders in man-to-man situations. Rhoads ran a 3-4 that sought to minimize big plays by having coverage defenders lay back and rally up to make tackles. How much Rhoads was limited by Arizona’s lackluster depth in the linebacking corps and secondary is unclear.
The new coaches have had two to four hours per work to instruct players, but those sessions don’t feature 22 players and a football. Mostly, the players have worked with new strength coach Tyler Owens and his staff. The early returns have been positive.
“So far, they’ve been outstanding,” Fisch said. “They have adapted extremely well to our strength-and-conditioning program and what we’ve asked them to do there. They’ve adapted really well in regards to the football meetings that we’ve had so far. ... They’ve been eager to learn.
“Now, how that translates when you get onto the field, and all of a sudden there’s 11 guys running full speed at you, or you’re trying to run full speed at them ... The defense has to adjust to the offensive formations and the tempo. The offense has to adjust to the defensive pressures and scheme. Then it becomes a little more challenging.
“But I can’t tell you how appreciative we have been as a staff in terms of how the players have embraced the culture.”
It’s a critical first step. There are many more to come.