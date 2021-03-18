Arizona Wildcats spring football preview, Part 1: How big a learning curve do Cats face under Fisch?

In his four months or so on the job, first-year Arizona Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch has been incredibly busy. He has made nearly 40 hires. He has served as a recruiter, a social-media maven and a pitchman.

On Tuesday, he and his staff finally will get to coach football.

Arizona is set to begin its first spring practice session under the new regime. Assuming no COVID-19 setbacks, the Wildcats will practice 15 times over five weeks. It will culminate with the spring game on April 24. Former UA stars Tedy Bruschi and Rob Gronkowski will serve as the coaches for the noon kickoff on Pac-12 Networks.

In the meantime, the Wildcats will have a lot of new elements to get used to. The Dick Tomey Practice Fields have been reoriented. Media, and possibly even fans, will be able to watch practices that were mostly closed under the previous staff. And both sides of the ball will be learning entirely new systems.

As the dawning of a new era approaches, we’re going to ask — and answer — five pressing questions about the Wildcats. We’ll start with an overarching one:

How much of a learning curve will the players face in their first spring under Fisch and his staff?

It’ll be significant, but not insurmountable.