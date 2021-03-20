Arizona Wildcats spring football preview, Part 3: How fast can ‘Dr. Blitz’ cure UA’s anemic pass rush?

Over that same span — 2011-19 — Arizona reached 2.54 sacks per game only once. The Wildcats averaged 2.71 sacks in 2014, when Scooby Wright alone had 14.

After a promising spike in 2017 — 2.38 — the UA pass rush has produced diminishing returns: 1.92, 1.42 and 0.40 over the past three seasons. The Wildcats had all of two sacks in their five games last year.

Brown and the defensive staff, under Jedd Fisch’s direction, have added talent to the defensive front. The newcomers include veteran linebackers Treshaun Hayward and Jerry Roberts, from Western Michigan and Bowling Green, respectively, and long-levered defensive end Jason Harris from Colorado.

Still, Brown has his work cut out, especially in Year 1.

“I’m hopeful that he can bring it right away,” Fisch said. “I am 100% confident in Don and the defense. He’s shown that he’s been able to build things over a few years’ time.

“I think it will come. I think we’ll be an aggressive defense right away. I think we will play extremely hard right away.