Arizona Wildcats spring football preview, Pt. 3: How fast can ‘Dr. Blitz’ cure UA’s anemic pass rush?

That attitude has been evident in Brown’s handful of interactions with the Tucson media. While discussing the foundation of his defense — everyone running to the ball on every play — Brown had to pause to calm himself down.

Regardless of whether Arizona has the personnel — pass rushers and cover men — to successfully run his system in 2020, Brown isn’t going to change his ways. He’ll undoubtedly tweak the scheme once he gets a handle on the Wildcats’ personnel; he has referred to it as “multiple” on multiple occasions. But the goal will remain the same: to play on the other side of the line of scrimmage and make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable.

“Coach Fisch and I share a similar philosophy on how the game should be played,” Brown said. “That’s why I’m here. He believes in ... being aggressive and playing through your defense.

“In different stops I’ve made over my career, the important thing is to stay true to yourself and stay true to your beliefs about this game. And that’s what I’m going to do.”

Brown’s approach has worked at every stop. Assuming Arizona’s isn’t unfixable, it’ll work here, too. It’s more a matter of when than if.

The when is just difficult to pinpoint.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.